913 5th St SE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

913 5th St SE

913 5th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

913 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom Rowhome Gem in Navy Yard! - You do not want to miss this perfectly situated two bedroom, two bathroom rowhome close to Navy Yard and Barracks Row! With wood floors throughout, tons of natural light, exposed brick and private back patio, this unit is sure to feel like the perfect Nest! Walk up a well-landscaped front yard and enter into the bright main living room on the first floor, where there's room for living and dining. The kitchen area is complete with modern appliances, granite countertops, and enough cabinet space for any level of chef! Heading through the back door, you will make your way outside to the perfect spot for hosting a weekend barbecue. There is a spacious master bedroom upstairs and a second smaller bedroom complete with custom built-in shelving. With great closet space throughout, high ceilings, and an ideal location this unit will not last long!

Located just a block from the highway ramp and minutes to Navy Yard metro - commuting is a breeze. It's convenient to catch a National's game or DC United, as both stadiums are nearby. On the weekends, head down to the waterfront and check out the new restaurants and shops opening every day at the Yards and the Wharf. Head East three blocks and enjoy all Barracks Row has to offer. Cava Mezze, Belga Caf, and Rose's Luxury are just a few of the many options. Continue up 8th St and enjoy a beautiful weekend afternoon at Eastern Market. You're also only two blocks over from the brand new Whole Foods. This location cannot be beaten!

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5161719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 5th St SE have any available units?
913 5th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 5th St SE have?
Some of 913 5th St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 5th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
913 5th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 5th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 5th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 913 5th St SE offer parking?
No, 913 5th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 913 5th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 5th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 5th St SE have a pool?
No, 913 5th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 913 5th St SE have accessible units?
No, 913 5th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 913 5th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 5th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
