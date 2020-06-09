913 5th St SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

2 Bedroom Rowhome Gem in Navy Yard! - You do not want to miss this perfectly situated two bedroom, two bathroom rowhome close to Navy Yard and Barracks Row! With wood floors throughout, tons of natural light, exposed brick and private back patio, this unit is sure to feel like the perfect Nest! Walk up a well-landscaped front yard and enter into the bright main living room on the first floor, where there's room for living and dining. The kitchen area is complete with modern appliances, granite countertops, and enough cabinet space for any level of chef! Heading through the back door, you will make your way outside to the perfect spot for hosting a weekend barbecue. There is a spacious master bedroom upstairs and a second smaller bedroom complete with custom built-in shelving. With great closet space throughout, high ceilings, and an ideal location this unit will not last long!



Located just a block from the highway ramp and minutes to Navy Yard metro - commuting is a breeze. It's convenient to catch a National's game or DC United, as both stadiums are nearby. On the weekends, head down to the waterfront and check out the new restaurants and shops opening every day at the Yards and the Wharf. Head East three blocks and enjoy all Barracks Row has to offer. Cava Mezze, Belga Caf, and Rose's Luxury are just a few of the many options. Continue up 8th St and enjoy a beautiful weekend afternoon at Eastern Market. You're also only two blocks over from the brand new Whole Foods. This location cannot be beaten!



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis!



No Cats Allowed



