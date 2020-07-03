All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

912 QUINCY NE

912 Quincy St NE · No Longer Available
Location

912 Quincy St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom or 1 bedroom with den, conveniently located across from Turkey Thicket recreational center. Close to restaurants and shopping. Minutes from South Dakota, route 50, NY Ave and other major thruways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 QUINCY NE have any available units?
912 QUINCY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 912 QUINCY NE currently offering any rent specials?
912 QUINCY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 QUINCY NE pet-friendly?
No, 912 QUINCY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 912 QUINCY NE offer parking?
No, 912 QUINCY NE does not offer parking.
Does 912 QUINCY NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 QUINCY NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 QUINCY NE have a pool?
No, 912 QUINCY NE does not have a pool.
Does 912 QUINCY NE have accessible units?
No, 912 QUINCY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 912 QUINCY NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 QUINCY NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 QUINCY NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 QUINCY NE does not have units with air conditioning.

