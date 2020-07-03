Cozy 2 bedroom or 1 bedroom with den, conveniently located across from Turkey Thicket recreational center. Close to restaurants and shopping. Minutes from South Dakota, route 50, NY Ave and other major thruways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 QUINCY NE have any available units?
912 QUINCY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 912 QUINCY NE currently offering any rent specials?
912 QUINCY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.