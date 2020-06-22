All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 909 19TH ST NE #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
909 19TH ST NE #3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

909 19TH ST NE #3

909 19th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

909 19th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Apply under "Renting" at LongandFoster.com: A beautiful newly renovated 1br/1ba unit is available, steps away from the H Street Corridor in NE DC. The unit is equipped with a stacked washer/dryer in the unit, built-in microwave, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Tenants are responsible for gas, water, and electric. Close proximity to grocery shopping, retail stores and restaurants. The unit is priced to lease quickly and boasts an optional private parking area ($125/mo.). There are also 3 metro stations within 2.5 miles from the property. Maintenance - $75/per repair.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 19TH ST NE #3 have any available units?
909 19TH ST NE #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 19TH ST NE #3 have?
Some of 909 19TH ST NE #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 19TH ST NE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
909 19TH ST NE #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 19TH ST NE #3 pet-friendly?
No, 909 19TH ST NE #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 909 19TH ST NE #3 offer parking?
Yes, 909 19TH ST NE #3 offers parking.
Does 909 19TH ST NE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 19TH ST NE #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 19TH ST NE #3 have a pool?
No, 909 19TH ST NE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 909 19TH ST NE #3 have accessible units?
No, 909 19TH ST NE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 19TH ST NE #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 19TH ST NE #3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University