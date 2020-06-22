909 19TH ST NE #3

Amenities

Apply under "Renting" at LongandFoster.com: A beautiful newly renovated 1br/1ba unit is available, steps away from the H Street Corridor in NE DC. The unit is equipped with a stacked washer/dryer in the unit, built-in microwave, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Tenants are responsible for gas, water, and electric. Close proximity to grocery shopping, retail stores and restaurants. The unit is priced to lease quickly and boasts an optional private parking area ($125/mo.). There are also 3 metro stations within 2.5 miles from the property. Maintenance - $75/per repair.