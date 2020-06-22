All apartments in Washington
905 2ND STREET NE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

905 2ND STREET NE

905 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

905 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available top floor unit with large roof deck (Great Capitol Views) and parking. Boutique building (3 units) that perfectly blends historic with contemporary. Location is key, union station/H street just outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 2ND STREET NE have any available units?
905 2ND STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 905 2ND STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
905 2ND STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 2ND STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 905 2ND STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 905 2ND STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 905 2ND STREET NE offers parking.
Does 905 2ND STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 2ND STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 2ND STREET NE have a pool?
No, 905 2ND STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 905 2ND STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 905 2ND STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 905 2ND STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 2ND STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 2ND STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 2ND STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
