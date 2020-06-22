905 2ND STREET NE

905 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 H Street-NoMa
Rarely available top floor unit with large roof deck (Great Capitol Views) and parking. Boutique building (3 units) that perfectly blends historic with contemporary. Location is key, union station/H street just outside your door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
