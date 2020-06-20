903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master

Amenities
$1160 per month for a large, unfurnished, master bedroom in a four-bedroom row-house in the heart of Columbia Heights, available for occupancy on 01 July. This listing is for the master bedroom. It faces south and so gets a lot of sunlight.
There are four of us currently living in the house. We are all professionals. Everyone gets along well and we are friendly, respectful roommates. It's a fairly quiet house, good for relaxing and enjoying the city, not for frat-style house parties.
The photos of the apartment include the furniture. All of the common rooms (living room, dining room) are furnished, as is the kitchen (pots, pans, etc.)
In a great part of the neighborhood, the apartment is located near the nightlife and necessities, and has easy access to the metros, bus lines, bike shares, and Zip Cars.
INTERIOR: The bedroom is approximately 225 sq ft (15' x 15') with 9' ceilings and a walk-in closet. There is also plenty of storage space in the basement and mudroom. There is central heat and A/C as well as a window unit if you so desire.
COMMON ROOMS: dining room, living room, kitchen, mudroom, back patio.
BACKYARD: There is a small patio out back that is shared with the tenant downstairs (quiet, respectful young professional). There is no street access in the back, so it's extra quiet. A great place to relax with a book and the drink of your choice.
APPLIANCES:
Full-sized washer/dryer
Full-sized fridge
Four-burner electric stove and oven
Garbage disposal
Dishwasher
Microwave
LOCATION: 903 Monroe St NW (corner of Sherman, New Hampshire, and Monroe)
TRANSPORTATION: 8-min walk from both Columbia Heights and Georgia-Petworth metro stops. Directly in front of stops for the 64 and H8 buses, and four blocks from all of the buses on 14th St. There are zip cars one block away and a bike share 3 blocks away.
NEIGHBORHOOD: The house has an 96-point Walk Score ("Walker's Paradise), 79-point transit score, and an 89-point Bike Score, because...
Within 5-min walking distance are all the bars and restaurants you could want: The Coupe, Meridian Pint, Wonderland, Good Silver, Red Rocks pizza, Room 11, Maple, El Chucho, and Bad Saint.
Within 10-min walking distance:
Giant supermarket, new Safeway supermarket on Georgia Ave
Several drycleaners
Washington Sports Club
Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond
Marshalls
DHW Shoes
Chipotle
Cava grill
Two wine stores
Sticky Fingers bakery, La Caprice bakery (French)
This list could get long...
A little farther away are all of the locations of Petworth
PETS are not allowed.
UTILITIES: The rent does not include utilities, which are split evenly with the other three tenants. Approximately $75 per month