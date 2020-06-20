All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master

903 Monroe Street Northwest · (607) 321-3293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

903 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
$1160 per month for a large, unfurnished, master bedroom in a four-bedroom row-house in the heart of Columbia Heights, available for occupancy on 01 July. This listing is for the master bedroom. It faces south and so gets a lot of sunlight.

There are four of us currently living in the house. We are all professionals. Everyone gets along well and we are friendly, respectful roommates. It's a fairly quiet house, good for relaxing and enjoying the city, not for frat-style house parties.

The photos of the apartment include the furniture. All of the common rooms (living room, dining room) are furnished, as is the kitchen (pots, pans, etc.)

In a great part of the neighborhood, the apartment is located near the nightlife and necessities, and has easy access to the metros, bus lines, bike shares, and Zip Cars.

INTERIOR: The bedroom is approximately 225 sq ft (15' x 15') with 9' ceilings and a walk-in closet. There is also plenty of storage space in the basement and mudroom. There is central heat and A/C as well as a window unit if you so desire.

COMMON ROOMS: dining room, living room, kitchen, mudroom, back patio.

BACKYARD: There is a small patio out back that is shared with the tenant downstairs (quiet, respectful young professional). There is no street access in the back, so it's extra quiet. A great place to relax with a book and the drink of your choice.

APPLIANCES:
Full-sized washer/dryer
Full-sized fridge
Four-burner electric stove and oven
Garbage disposal
Dishwasher
Microwave

LOCATION: 903 Monroe St NW (corner of Sherman, New Hampshire, and Monroe)

TRANSPORTATION: 8-min walk from both Columbia Heights and Georgia-Petworth metro stops. Directly in front of stops for the 64 and H8 buses, and four blocks from all of the buses on 14th St. There are zip cars one block away and a bike share 3 blocks away.

NEIGHBORHOOD: The house has an 96-point Walk Score ("Walker's Paradise), 79-point transit score, and an 89-point Bike Score, because...

Within 5-min walking distance are all the bars and restaurants you could want: The Coupe, Meridian Pint, Wonderland, Good Silver, Red Rocks pizza, Room 11, Maple, El Chucho, and Bad Saint.

Within 10-min walking distance:
Giant supermarket, new Safeway supermarket on Georgia Ave
Several drycleaners
Washington Sports Club
Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond
Marshalls
DHW Shoes
Chipotle
Cava grill
Two wine stores
Sticky Fingers bakery, La Caprice bakery (French)
This list could get long...

A little farther away are all of the locations of Petworth

PETS are not allowed.

UTILITIES: The rent does not include utilities, which are split evenly with the other three tenants. Approximately $75 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master have any available units?
903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master has a unit available for $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master have?
Some of 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master currently offering any rent specials?
903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master pet-friendly?
No, 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master offer parking?
No, 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master does not offer parking.
Does 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master have a pool?
No, 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master does not have a pool.
Does 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master have accessible units?
No, 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity