All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 903 KEARNEY STREET NE.
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
903 KEARNEY STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
903 KEARNEY STREET NE
903 Kearny St NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
903 Kearny St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location, application completed online, $50.00 processing fee.Please read all information under documents online before calling listing agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 903 KEARNEY STREET NE have any available units?
903 KEARNEY STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 903 KEARNEY STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
903 KEARNEY STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 KEARNEY STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 903 KEARNEY STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 903 KEARNEY STREET NE offer parking?
No, 903 KEARNEY STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 903 KEARNEY STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 KEARNEY STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 KEARNEY STREET NE have a pool?
No, 903 KEARNEY STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 903 KEARNEY STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 903 KEARNEY STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 903 KEARNEY STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 KEARNEY STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 KEARNEY STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 KEARNEY STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
