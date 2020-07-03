All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020

867 10th St NW

867 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

867 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful, quite, spacious renovated apartment available. The apartment is four minutes walk to Metro rail CUA/Brookland. Several restaurants, star buck and library all on walking distance. Bike path next to buildings and on 8th street. Metro bus available from the front of the apartment going down town and uptown. The apartment has large beautiful living room with hardwood floors. Two large windows for full sunlight and fresh air. It has a walk in closet and open area for breakfast. First bedroom with one closet, hardwood floors and two windows. Second room with carpet and large two windows, can be used as den or bedroom. Laundry facilities available in the building. Free street parking. The apartment has fenced in backyard for complete privacy and personal use as well as for small pets. Small pets allowed with landlords approval. Heat, hot water, cold water, trash pick up and yard maintenance, all included in the rent. Available to move in now. Feel free to contact Raja (call or text) or email for further inquires.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 10th St NW have any available units?
867 10th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 867 10th St NW have?
Some of 867 10th St NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 10th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
867 10th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 10th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 867 10th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 867 10th St NW offer parking?
No, 867 10th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 867 10th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 10th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 10th St NW have a pool?
No, 867 10th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 867 10th St NW have accessible units?
No, 867 10th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 867 10th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 10th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

