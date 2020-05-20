86 Webster Street NE #202

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

1 Bed Condo - Completely Renovated- Near Universities and Public Transportation - Check out this completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo which is located on the 2nd floor of a secure building. The building and condo have recently been renovated. This beautifully well-lit condo is cable ready, equipped with a brand new washer/dryer in unit, a full gas stove, a full-size refrigerator, a microwave, and a new dishwasher. It also boasts a Jacuzzi tub, brand new central HVAC, new hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding, granite countertops, and a new water heater. The location is great!! It is one block from the metro H8 bus stop, 5 minutes from Brookland Metro Station, Catholic University, Trinity University, Howard University, Washington Hospital Center, Children's Hospital, and Providence Hospital are all nearby.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/6746240e-53cd-46b9-ba3d-64236b2ea136/



Parking: Street

Utilities: Tenant Pays Electric. Water and Gas Included.

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case

Move-in Fees: $0.00 - No move-in fees



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

