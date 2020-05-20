All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

86 Webster Street NE #202

86 Webster Street Northeast · (202) 269-0303
Location

86 Webster Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 86 Webster Street NE #202 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed Condo - Completely Renovated- Near Universities and Public Transportation - Check out this completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo which is located on the 2nd floor of a secure building. The building and condo have recently been renovated. This beautifully well-lit condo is cable ready, equipped with a brand new washer/dryer in unit, a full gas stove, a full-size refrigerator, a microwave, and a new dishwasher. It also boasts a Jacuzzi tub, brand new central HVAC, new hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding, granite countertops, and a new water heater. The location is great!! It is one block from the metro H8 bus stop, 5 minutes from Brookland Metro Station, Catholic University, Trinity University, Howard University, Washington Hospital Center, Children's Hospital, and Providence Hospital are all nearby. 

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/6746240e-53cd-46b9-ba3d-64236b2ea136/

Parking: Street 
Utilities: Tenant Pays Electric. Water and Gas Included. 
No Smoking 
Pets: Case By Case 
Move-in Fees: $0.00 - No move-in fees 

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Webster Street NE #202 have any available units?
86 Webster Street NE #202 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Webster Street NE #202 have?
Some of 86 Webster Street NE #202's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Webster Street NE #202 currently offering any rent specials?
86 Webster Street NE #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Webster Street NE #202 pet-friendly?
No, 86 Webster Street NE #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 86 Webster Street NE #202 offer parking?
Yes, 86 Webster Street NE #202 does offer parking.
Does 86 Webster Street NE #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Webster Street NE #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Webster Street NE #202 have a pool?
No, 86 Webster Street NE #202 does not have a pool.
Does 86 Webster Street NE #202 have accessible units?
No, 86 Webster Street NE #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Webster Street NE #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Webster Street NE #202 has units with dishwashers.
