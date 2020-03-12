All apartments in Washington
86 Q Street Southwest - 1
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:44 PM

86 Q Street Southwest - 1

86 Q Street Southwest · (202) 713-5287
Location

86 Q Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
A renovated one-bedroom one-bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium, Yards Park, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row and the Southwest Waterfront this Winter. Sign a lease for Unit A (First Floor) by July 1 and we will send you to a Nationals Game next spring when the play again ! Unit will come unfurnished for $1,745.00 and available for you to move in August 1, 2020. Fully furnished for an extra $125 a month (great for out of town professionals or military members only coming to DC for a year).

The 1940 vintage row house has undergone a rebirth and has been renovated for you. Uniquely nestled between two vibrant neighborhood, the house comes equipped with updated appliances, new granite countertops to augment the new hardwood floors. You will enjoy a renovated full bathroom with a laundry area attached, central Air/AC and rear large 15 by 15-private backyard for entertaining and BBQing. With the baseball stadium one block away, there will be no need to tailgate when the pre-game party is in your new back yard. Simplify your commute to work with plenty of on-street parking, two metro stops (Waterfront and Navy Yard) and a nearby Capital Bikeshare, which will reduce stress and enable you to walk-in and enjoy this rejuvenated row house sized just right for your urban lifestyle. If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard or Ft. McNair you cannot beat this location. A great opportunity for someone relocating, military or someone on temporary orders. Both good dogs and cats are welcome. A non-refundable fee of $250 for cats and $450 for dogs at move-in with a $35 per month fee for cats and $45 for dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 have any available units?
86 Q Street Southwest - 1 has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 have?
Some of 86 Q Street Southwest - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
86 Q Street Southwest - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 offer parking?
No, 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Q Street Southwest - 1 has units with dishwashers.
