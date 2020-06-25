854 10th St NW

Amenities

24hr laundry pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated rent controlled

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center concierge gym parking 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly rent controlled

Community Amenities



New 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center complete with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights

24-hour resident concierge equipped to handle packages, answer resident concerns and provide assistance with neighborhood information

Beautiful sundeck with gorgeous Washington DC views

Off-street parking and controlled-access garage parking available

Loaner items available at the front desk

Two Year Lease with Rate Lock



New 24-hour business center with computer stations and high-speed Internet access

Pet Friendly

Residential neighborhood surrounded by parks

24-hour clothes care facilities

Security Deposit Early Refund Program



Apartment Amenities



Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments

Separate Dining Rooms

Spacious linen and walk-in closets and pantries in select homes

Ceramic-tiled baths

All apartments under DC rent-control program



All utilities included!

Fully-remodeled kitchens complete with designer cabinetry, premium appliances and ceramic flooring in select homes

Beautiful parquet floors

High-speed Internet access and cable TV available