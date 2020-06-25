854 10th St NW

Amenities
Community Amenities
New 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center complete with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
24-hour resident concierge equipped to handle packages, answer resident concerns and provide assistance with neighborhood information
Beautiful sundeck with gorgeous Washington DC views
Off-street parking and controlled-access garage parking available
Loaner items available at the front desk
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock
New 24-hour business center with computer stations and high-speed Internet access
Pet Friendly
Residential neighborhood surrounded by parks
24-hour clothes care facilities
Security Deposit Early Refund Program
Apartment Amenities
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
Separate Dining Rooms
Spacious linen and walk-in closets and pantries in select homes
Ceramic-tiled baths
All apartments under DC rent-control program
All utilities included!
Fully-remodeled kitchens complete with designer cabinetry, premium appliances and ceramic flooring in select homes
Beautiful parquet floors
High-speed Internet access and cable TV available