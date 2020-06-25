All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:08 AM

854 10th St NW

854 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

854 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

Community Amenities

New 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center complete with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
24-hour resident concierge equipped to handle packages, answer resident concerns and provide assistance with neighborhood information
Beautiful sundeck with gorgeous Washington DC views
Off-street parking and controlled-access garage parking available
Loaner items available at the front desk
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock

New 24-hour business center with computer stations and high-speed Internet access
Pet Friendly
Residential neighborhood surrounded by parks
24-hour clothes care facilities
Security Deposit Early Refund Program

Apartment Amenities

Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
Separate Dining Rooms
Spacious linen and walk-in closets and pantries in select homes
Ceramic-tiled baths
All apartments under DC rent-control program

All utilities included!
Fully-remodeled kitchens complete with designer cabinetry, premium appliances and ceramic flooring in select homes
Beautiful parquet floors
High-speed Internet access and cable TV available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 10th St NW have any available units?
854 10th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 10th St NW have?
Some of 854 10th St NW's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 10th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
854 10th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 10th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 10th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 854 10th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 854 10th St NW offers parking.
Does 854 10th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 10th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 10th St NW have a pool?
No, 854 10th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 854 10th St NW have accessible units?
No, 854 10th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 854 10th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 10th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
