Nicely renovated in 2014, this 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available for rent NOW! Open airy floor-plan flooded with natural light. Gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, private washer/dryer. The owner pays for water and trash removal, and the tenant pays for electricity. Very centrally located, just blocks from the H Street Trolly, Gallaudet, Union Market! No pets. Contact/Text Danielle Nicol TODAY! 2406769333