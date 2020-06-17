All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 85 S St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
85 S St NW
Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:34 AM

85 S St NW

85 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

85 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
More pictures to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 S St NW have any available units?
85 S St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 85 S St NW currently offering any rent specials?
85 S St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 S St NW pet-friendly?
No, 85 S St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 85 S St NW offer parking?
No, 85 S St NW does not offer parking.
Does 85 S St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 S St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 S St NW have a pool?
No, 85 S St NW does not have a pool.
Does 85 S St NW have accessible units?
No, 85 S St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 85 S St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 S St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 S St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 S St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University