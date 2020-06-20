Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 848 BURNS STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
848 BURNS STREET SE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
848 BURNS STREET SE
848 Burns Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
848 Burns Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Quiet mature neighborhood with suburban feel in the heart of the city! Close to everything. Minutes to public transportation, shopping and main travel arteries. Hardwood floors, big private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have any available units?
848 BURNS STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 848 BURNS STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
848 BURNS STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 BURNS STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE offer parking?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have a pool?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University