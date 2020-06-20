All apartments in Washington
848 BURNS STREET SE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

848 BURNS STREET SE

848 Burns Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

848 Burns Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Quiet mature neighborhood with suburban feel in the heart of the city! Close to everything. Minutes to public transportation, shopping and main travel arteries. Hardwood floors, big private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have any available units?
848 BURNS STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 848 BURNS STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
848 BURNS STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 BURNS STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE offer parking?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have a pool?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 848 BURNS STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 BURNS STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
