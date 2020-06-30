All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 846 First St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
846 First St NE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

846 First St NE

846 1st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

846 1st Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
Welcome to your new luxury home, a modern blend of elegance and function set in a highly touted apartment building with unique amenities including a rooftop pool & spa, a movie theater, and soundproof music rooms to practice your instruments. With so many perks and an unbeatable location, its no wonder why the residence was voted best apartment community by local papers. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This meticulously curated one bedroom/one bath unit covers 665 sf in an open concept with ample closet space and charming high-end details such as crown molding, natural maple flooring, and designer lighting schemes. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and a full-sized washer and dryer. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 First St NE have any available units?
846 First St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 First St NE have?
Some of 846 First St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 First St NE currently offering any rent specials?
846 First St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 First St NE pet-friendly?
No, 846 First St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 846 First St NE offer parking?
No, 846 First St NE does not offer parking.
Does 846 First St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 First St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 First St NE have a pool?
Yes, 846 First St NE has a pool.
Does 846 First St NE have accessible units?
No, 846 First St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 846 First St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 First St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University