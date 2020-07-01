843 Upshur St NW

Amenities
Furnished - Airy Loft in Petwort - Property Id: 274957
Located on Petworth`s main street. The apartment boasts a wall of windows with panoramic views and see right across to the National Cathedral, there`s no shortage of natural light!
Luxurious, high end blinds that will block out the smallest sunlight.
There is a new contemporary kitchen with all modern appliances.
The apartment boasts a dining table with plenty of seating nestled beside the kitchen - flanked by windows.
- King sized bed in the master bedroom
- Queen sized bed in the second bedroom
- Roomy L-shaped sleeper couch with extra chaise section in the living space.
There is a Smart TV in the wide open living space (as well as one in the master bedroom)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274957
Property Id 274957
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5774886)