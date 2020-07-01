All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 843 Upshur St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
843 Upshur St NW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

843 Upshur St NW

843 Upshur Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

843 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished - Airy Loft in Petwort - Property Id: 274957

Located on Petworth`s main street. The apartment boasts a wall of windows with panoramic views and see right across to the National Cathedral, there`s no shortage of natural light!

Luxurious, high end blinds that will block out the smallest sunlight.

There is a new contemporary kitchen with all modern appliances.

The apartment boasts a dining table with plenty of seating nestled beside the kitchen - flanked by windows.

- King sized bed in the master bedroom
- Queen sized bed in the second bedroom
- Roomy L-shaped sleeper couch with extra chaise section in the living space.

There is a Smart TV in the wide open living space (as well as one in the master bedroom)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274957
Property Id 274957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Upshur St NW have any available units?
843 Upshur St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 Upshur St NW have?
Some of 843 Upshur St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Upshur St NW currently offering any rent specials?
843 Upshur St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Upshur St NW pet-friendly?
No, 843 Upshur St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 843 Upshur St NW offer parking?
No, 843 Upshur St NW does not offer parking.
Does 843 Upshur St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 Upshur St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Upshur St NW have a pool?
No, 843 Upshur St NW does not have a pool.
Does 843 Upshur St NW have accessible units?
No, 843 Upshur St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Upshur St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 Upshur St NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Stanton
816 E St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University