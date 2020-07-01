843 Upshur St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Furnished - Airy Loft in Petwort - Property Id: 274957



Located on Petworth`s main street. The apartment boasts a wall of windows with panoramic views and see right across to the National Cathedral, there`s no shortage of natural light!



Luxurious, high end blinds that will block out the smallest sunlight.



There is a new contemporary kitchen with all modern appliances.



The apartment boasts a dining table with plenty of seating nestled beside the kitchen - flanked by windows.



- King sized bed in the master bedroom

- Queen sized bed in the second bedroom

- Roomy L-shaped sleeper couch with extra chaise section in the living space.



There is a Smart TV in the wide open living space (as well as one in the master bedroom)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274957

No Pets Allowed



