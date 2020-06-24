843 3RD ST SW #302

Amenities

Fabulous opportunity to live in HOT SW DC! Spacious three level townhouse style condo featuring hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Includes dining room and living room with walkout to private rear patio. Two generous bedrooms upstairs with hall bath and finished basement with Laundry room. Views of Capitol Dome from one Bedroom! Conveys with one assigned parking space. Tenants might have use of community pool (this has not been confirmed yet with management company). Blocks to waterfront metro, several grocery stores, museums, U.S mall, the Wharf, Nats stadium, Navy Yard, Arena Stage, and MORE! Beautiful quiet setting, yet you~re in the middle of bustling downtown!