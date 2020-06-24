All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 843 3RD ST SW #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
843 3RD ST SW #302
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

843 3RD ST SW #302

843 3rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

843 3rd Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fabulous opportunity to live in HOT SW DC! Spacious three level townhouse style condo featuring hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Includes dining room and living room with walkout to private rear patio. Two generous bedrooms upstairs with hall bath and finished basement with Laundry room. Views of Capitol Dome from one Bedroom! Conveys with one assigned parking space. Tenants might have use of community pool (this has not been confirmed yet with management company). Blocks to waterfront metro, several grocery stores, museums, U.S mall, the Wharf, Nats stadium, Navy Yard, Arena Stage, and MORE! Beautiful quiet setting, yet you~re in the middle of bustling downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 3RD ST SW #302 have any available units?
843 3RD ST SW #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 3RD ST SW #302 have?
Some of 843 3RD ST SW #302's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 3RD ST SW #302 currently offering any rent specials?
843 3RD ST SW #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 3RD ST SW #302 pet-friendly?
No, 843 3RD ST SW #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 843 3RD ST SW #302 offer parking?
Yes, 843 3RD ST SW #302 offers parking.
Does 843 3RD ST SW #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 3RD ST SW #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 3RD ST SW #302 have a pool?
Yes, 843 3RD ST SW #302 has a pool.
Does 843 3RD ST SW #302 have accessible units?
No, 843 3RD ST SW #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 843 3RD ST SW #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 3RD ST SW #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University