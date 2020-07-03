All apartments in Washington
827 51ST ST SE #4
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:02 AM

827 51ST ST SE #4

827 51st St SE · No Longer Available
Location

827 51st St SE, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY., NICE ONE BEDROOM, ONE FULL BATH UNIT ON SECOND FLOOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 51ST ST SE #4 have any available units?
827 51ST ST SE #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 827 51ST ST SE #4 currently offering any rent specials?
827 51ST ST SE #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 51ST ST SE #4 pet-friendly?
No, 827 51ST ST SE #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 827 51ST ST SE #4 offer parking?
Yes, 827 51ST ST SE #4 offers parking.
Does 827 51ST ST SE #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 51ST ST SE #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 51ST ST SE #4 have a pool?
No, 827 51ST ST SE #4 does not have a pool.
Does 827 51ST ST SE #4 have accessible units?
No, 827 51ST ST SE #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 51ST ST SE #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 51ST ST SE #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 51ST ST SE #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 51ST ST SE #4 does not have units with air conditioning.

