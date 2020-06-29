Rent Calculator
824 NE 7TH STREET NE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
824 NE 7TH STREET NE
824 7th St NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
824 7th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice renovated efficiency---available immediately TOP FLOOR - APPROXIMATELY 550 SQ FT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 NE 7TH STREET NE have any available units?
824 NE 7TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 824 NE 7TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
824 NE 7TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 NE 7TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 824 NE 7TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 824 NE 7TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 824 NE 7TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 824 NE 7TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 NE 7TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 NE 7TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 824 NE 7TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 824 NE 7TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 824 NE 7TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 824 NE 7TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 NE 7TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 NE 7TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 NE 7TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
