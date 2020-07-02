All apartments in Washington
823 I Street NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

823 I Street NW

823 I Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

823 I Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
valet service
Return to the elegant style of the 1940s at The Delano, a newly restored and fully renovated Art Deco building located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Woodley Park - one of Washingtons finest residential neighborhoods. The Delano is just two blocks from the Woodley Park Metro (Red Line), the National Zoo, Rock Creek Park, and many fine restaurants and shops, and is listed as one of Washingtons Best Addresses.

Design Features:
Newly Renovated Units
Separate Dining Area
Oak Parquet Hardwood Floors
High Ceilings

Kitchen Features:
Granite Countertops
Maple Cabinetry
New Appliances
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher

Bathroom Features:
Window in the bathroom
Updated pedestal or vanity sink
Classic white tiles

Green Features:
Individually Controlled Heating and Cooling

Other Features:
Pre-Wired for Cable Television, Multiple Telephone Lines and High Speed Internet Access
24-hour Fitness Center
Garage and Surface Parking Available
Rooftop Deck with Panoramic Views
On-site Laundry Facilities

Safety Features:
Controlled Access to Building
Building Common Area Security Cameras

Service Features:
On-site Management
Front Desk Attendant
24-Hour Emergency Service
Valet Laundry and Dry Cleaning Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 I Street NW have any available units?
823 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 I Street NW have?
Some of 823 I Street NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
823 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 823 I Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 823 I Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 823 I Street NW offers parking.
Does 823 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 823 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 823 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 823 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 823 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 I Street NW has units with dishwashers.

