Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

When you walk into this beautiful end-unit, you will be greeted by freshly painted walls and beautiful hardwood flooring. This 3BR-2.5BA home has been updated and transformed into an extraordinary, modern living space. The three story layout features 3 BRs upstairs and loft style walkout basement. Take advantage of Brightwood, Tacoma Park & Petworth. 2 car parking space in the rear. Close to metro