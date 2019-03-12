819 10th St NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Stunning, Southern Style Row Home off H Street! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house has been carefully and thoughtfully renovated, with modern and stylish accents throughout. Enter into the open first floor, with incredible hardwood floors, black iron railing accents, airy ceilings, and clean finishes. The layout of this home is wonderful for entertaining! The bright living area features a stunning fireplace which flows seamlessly into the perfect dining room with a custom lighting fixture. The state of the art kitchen features Viking gas range and microwave, wooden open shelving, farm sink, and abundant cabinet and counter space. The back door in the kitchen takes you out to a large patio with fenced in back yard. Check out the half bath as you head upstairs.



The gleaming hardwoods continue on the second floor. No need to fit over the en suite here! Both spacious bedrooms have their own full bathrooms. They both feature high-end wood vanities, custom tiling, and beautiful matte black fixtures. The master bathroom is spa-like with double sinks, a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, and a luxurious full-body jetted shower panel. The master bedroom features plenty of in-built closets and a door leading to the front balcony featuring a striking wood ceiling. No detail has been spared in this stylish pad just off H St!



Walk one block to be in the heart of H Street, this home is perfectly located to access all DC has to offer and beyond and commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options are available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods for all your grocery needs or pop to &Pizza or Chupacabra to grab a quick bite to eat. Top-notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground, Pie Shop DC and Redrocks can become your new local hangouts.



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas as well as a flat fee of $120 for water. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5269054)