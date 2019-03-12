All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

819 10th St NE

819 10th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

819 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Stunning, Southern Style Row Home off H Street! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house has been carefully and thoughtfully renovated, with modern and stylish accents throughout. Enter into the open first floor, with incredible hardwood floors, black iron railing accents, airy ceilings, and clean finishes. The layout of this home is wonderful for entertaining! The bright living area features a stunning fireplace which flows seamlessly into the perfect dining room with a custom lighting fixture. The state of the art kitchen features Viking gas range and microwave, wooden open shelving, farm sink, and abundant cabinet and counter space. The back door in the kitchen takes you out to a large patio with fenced in back yard. Check out the half bath as you head upstairs.

The gleaming hardwoods continue on the second floor. No need to fit over the en suite here! Both spacious bedrooms have their own full bathrooms. They both feature high-end wood vanities, custom tiling, and beautiful matte black fixtures. The master bathroom is spa-like with double sinks, a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, and a luxurious full-body jetted shower panel. The master bedroom features plenty of in-built closets and a door leading to the front balcony featuring a striking wood ceiling. No detail has been spared in this stylish pad just off H St!

Walk one block to be in the heart of H Street, this home is perfectly located to access all DC has to offer and beyond and commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options are available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods for all your grocery needs or pop to &Pizza or Chupacabra to grab a quick bite to eat. Top-notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground, Pie Shop DC and Redrocks can become your new local hangouts.

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas as well as a flat fee of $120 for water. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 10th St NE have any available units?
819 10th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 10th St NE have?
Some of 819 10th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 10th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
819 10th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 10th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 819 10th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 819 10th St NE offer parking?
No, 819 10th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 819 10th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 10th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 10th St NE have a pool?
No, 819 10th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 819 10th St NE have accessible units?
No, 819 10th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 819 10th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 10th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

