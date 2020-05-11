811 4TH ST NW #222

Amenities

Just Listed | Spacious, sharp 1 bedroom with high ceilings and flooded with natural light in popular Madrigal Lofts . Open floor plan with new paint, stainless/granite kitchen, large bath, huge windows and great closets. Countless building amenities including fitness center, sweet rooftop, staffed front desk and easy access Downtown. Steps to 2 Metros, restaurants, tons of shops, 24-hour Safeway & chic nightlife. Secure garage parking available for an extra charge. Entire unit was just repainted. Fios included. Credit score minimum of 600 required. Vouchers accepted; check DCHA limits. Virtual and FaceTime tours also available.