811 4TH ST NW #222
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:54 AM

811 4TH ST NW #222

811 4th Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Just Listed | Spacious, sharp 1 bedroom with high ceilings and flooded with natural light in popular Madrigal Lofts . Open floor plan with new paint, stainless/granite kitchen, large bath, huge windows and great closets. Countless building amenities including fitness center, sweet rooftop, staffed front desk and easy access Downtown. Steps to 2 Metros, restaurants, tons of shops, 24-hour Safeway & chic nightlife. Secure garage parking available for an extra charge. Entire unit was just repainted. Fios included. Credit score minimum of 600 required. Vouchers accepted; check DCHA limits. Virtual and FaceTime tours also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 4TH ST NW #222 have any available units?
811 4TH ST NW #222 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 4TH ST NW #222 have?
Some of 811 4TH ST NW #222's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 4TH ST NW #222 currently offering any rent specials?
811 4TH ST NW #222 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 4TH ST NW #222 pet-friendly?
No, 811 4TH ST NW #222 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 811 4TH ST NW #222 offer parking?
Yes, 811 4TH ST NW #222 does offer parking.
Does 811 4TH ST NW #222 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 4TH ST NW #222 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 4TH ST NW #222 have a pool?
No, 811 4TH ST NW #222 does not have a pool.
Does 811 4TH ST NW #222 have accessible units?
No, 811 4TH ST NW #222 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 4TH ST NW #222 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 4TH ST NW #222 has units with dishwashers.
