805 I Street NW

Welcome to one of Washingtons most desirable addresses, The Hamilton House. Conveniently located between Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the downtown business district, it is a short walk to many of the citys top cultural attractions and some of its finest restaurants & entertainment centers. Several Metro stations are nearby, providing easy access to National Airport, Union Station or virtually anywhere in the Washington metropolitan area. The Hamilton House is ideally situated to suit both the personal and professional needs of its residents. From the elegant and spacious lobby to its large outdoor pool, this first-class apartment building offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort. The 24-hour front desk makes it easy for residents to leave or retrieve packages and messages. The availability of reserved indoor parking and in-house dry cleaning services accentuates the urban lifestyle that The Hamilton House provides. Convenience and comfort combine to make The Hamilton House a one-of-a-kind, first class high rise residence in the heart of the Nations Capital. It is deserving of its reputation as one of the citys most desirable places to live.



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Elevator

24 Hour Front desk

Shared Pool

Fitness Center

Covered Parking

Roof Deck Grills

24 Hour Complimentary Coffee Bar



KEY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking Garage $250.00 per month

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $0

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Apartment