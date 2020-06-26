802 Floral Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20012 Takoma
Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located on a cul-de-sac, this unit is located on above ground and is flooded with light.. There is a lovely patio for one's enjoyment. Near Takoma metro and historic Walter Reed.Application: rlahtenantscreening.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 FLORAL PLACE NW have any available units?
802 FLORAL PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 802 FLORAL PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
802 FLORAL PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.