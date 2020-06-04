All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:13 PM

801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW

801 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · (202) 742-7290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

801 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1127 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
lobby
VACANT GO SHOW. Key at the Concierge on SENTRILOCK BOX. New Price! Unit features an open kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors in the living area, tons of closet and storage space. Washer/dryer in unit. The bedroom & living room open on to a spacious shared courtyard! Building amenities include a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, shared courtyard and lobby. The building also has one of the best roof decks in DC w/ panoramic views of the city and a pool!3-D Tour: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=f9XXCDhUzEeNagU1E5Ba6A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity