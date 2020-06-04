801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym pool lobby

VACANT GO SHOW. Key at the Concierge on SENTRILOCK BOX. New Price! Unit features an open kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors in the living area, tons of closet and storage space. Washer/dryer in unit. The bedroom & living room open on to a spacious shared courtyard! Building amenities include a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, shared courtyard and lobby. The building also has one of the best roof decks in DC w/ panoramic views of the city and a pool!3-D Tour: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=f9XXCDhUzEeNagU1E5Ba6A