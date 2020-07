Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to you own private oasis, This lower level apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. It comes completely furnished and with a washer/dryer in the unit. You are going to love the quaintness of this apartment because it has a shared outdoor gazebo area, garden, pond and private patio. Conveniently located near Walter Reed, Safeway and more. Pets are allowed and all utilities included.