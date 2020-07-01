Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
80 GALVESTON PLACE SW
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
80 GALVESTON PLACE SW
80 Galveston Place Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
80 Galveston Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovate 1 bedroom unit on main level in the heart of Congress Heights. It won't last......
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW have any available units?
80 GALVESTON PLACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
80 GALVESTON PLACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW offer parking?
No, 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not offer parking.
Does 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW have a pool?
No, 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW have accessible units?
No, 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University