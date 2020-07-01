Rent Calculator
7919 14TH STREET NW
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

7919 14TH STREET NW
7919 14th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available

Washington

Apartments with Parking

1 Bedrooms

Pet Friendly Places

Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
7919 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 BR, 3.5 Baths in highly desirable Shepherd Park neighborhood! Renters Insurance REQUIRED. Available Jan 1 or possibly sooner, once DCRA required repairs are completed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7919 14TH STREET NW have any available units?
7919 14TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 7919 14TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
7919 14TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 14TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 7919 14TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 7919 14TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 7919 14TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 7919 14TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7919 14TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 14TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 7919 14TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 7919 14TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 7919 14TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 14TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7919 14TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7919 14TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7919 14TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
