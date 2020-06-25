Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
773 HARVARD ST NW
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:38 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
773 HARVARD ST NW
773 Harvard Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
773 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom rental in Columbia Heights. Voucher Holders are warmly welcomed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 773 HARVARD ST NW have any available units?
773 HARVARD ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 773 HARVARD ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
773 HARVARD ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 HARVARD ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 773 HARVARD ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 773 HARVARD ST NW offer parking?
No, 773 HARVARD ST NW does not offer parking.
Does 773 HARVARD ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 773 HARVARD ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 HARVARD ST NW have a pool?
No, 773 HARVARD ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 773 HARVARD ST NW have accessible units?
No, 773 HARVARD ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 773 HARVARD ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 773 HARVARD ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 773 HARVARD ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 773 HARVARD ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
