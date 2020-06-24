All apartments in Washington
761 3RD STREET SW

761 3rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

761 3rd Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3BR, 2BA corner TH with 1 assigned parking space, backs to patio with bar-b-que, upgraded windows, CAC, wood floors, washer&dryer. Convenient waterfront location, shopping near Wharf, Capitol Hill, Metro,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 3RD STREET SW have any available units?
761 3RD STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 3RD STREET SW have?
Some of 761 3RD STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 3RD STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
761 3RD STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 3RD STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 761 3RD STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 761 3RD STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 761 3RD STREET SW offers parking.
Does 761 3RD STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 3RD STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 3RD STREET SW have a pool?
No, 761 3RD STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 761 3RD STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 761 3RD STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 761 3RD STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 3RD STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
