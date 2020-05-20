All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE

757 Anacostia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

757 Anacostia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Contemporary 3 level, 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse features fantastic natural light through numerous large windows. 1 Car Garage features driveway for 2nd vehicle. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast room, access to deck through sliding glass door. Open floor plan highlights sunlight and hardwood floors. Upper Level and Bedrooms feature wall to wall carpet. Two full baths on upper level, full bath on entry level with third bedroom. Washer and Dryer on uppermost level. Set off from 295 but providing superb access to 295, downtown, the beltway, and route 50. Can not beat the location for convenience to all major routes. Property professionally managed. Is in great condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE have any available units?
757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
