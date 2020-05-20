757 ANACOSTIA AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful Contemporary 3 level, 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse features fantastic natural light through numerous large windows. 1 Car Garage features driveway for 2nd vehicle. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast room, access to deck through sliding glass door. Open floor plan highlights sunlight and hardwood floors. Upper Level and Bedrooms feature wall to wall carpet. Two full baths on upper level, full bath on entry level with third bedroom. Washer and Dryer on uppermost level. Set off from 295 but providing superb access to 295, downtown, the beltway, and route 50. Can not beat the location for convenience to all major routes. Property professionally managed. Is in great condition.