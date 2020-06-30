All apartments in Washington
7523 17th St NW
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

7523 17th St NW

7523 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

7523 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant Three Bedroom Home With Off-Street Parking and Large Yard!! - Sun-dappled 1930's Tudor home in a quiet neighborhood, steps away from Rock Creek Park and yet only a short drive from the White House, downtown DC, trendy Bethesda, even closer to bustling Silver Spring and metro.

Be the first to enjoy a fully renovated country kitchen with seated island overlooking the lovely patio and beautiful landscaping in every season.

Gleaming hardwoods on the main level, spacious living room with working fireplace abutted with snug den, with surrounding windows on all sides. Separate and sunlit dining room with convenient built-in cabinetry - great for entertaining! Softly carpeted foyer stairway leads to second floor and bedrooms in warm comfort and elegant neutral tones.

Extra living space a plus in wood-floored basement with second working fireplace and separate laundry area, plenty storage, and half bath. Don't miss the bonus room on the top floor with generous living space, walk-in cedar closet, new carpeting and shuttered cabinet storages! Roof-covered one car garage with even more storage above and private driveway for additional parking.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and a flat fee of $100 flat fee per month for water. A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 17th St NW have any available units?
7523 17th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 17th St NW have?
Some of 7523 17th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 17th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
7523 17th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 17th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 7523 17th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 7523 17th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 7523 17th St NW offers parking.
Does 7523 17th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 17th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 17th St NW have a pool?
No, 7523 17th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 7523 17th St NW have accessible units?
No, 7523 17th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 17th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 17th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

