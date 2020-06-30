7523 17th St NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant Three Bedroom Home With Off-Street Parking and Large Yard!! - Sun-dappled 1930's Tudor home in a quiet neighborhood, steps away from Rock Creek Park and yet only a short drive from the White House, downtown DC, trendy Bethesda, even closer to bustling Silver Spring and metro.



Be the first to enjoy a fully renovated country kitchen with seated island overlooking the lovely patio and beautiful landscaping in every season.



Gleaming hardwoods on the main level, spacious living room with working fireplace abutted with snug den, with surrounding windows on all sides. Separate and sunlit dining room with convenient built-in cabinetry - great for entertaining! Softly carpeted foyer stairway leads to second floor and bedrooms in warm comfort and elegant neutral tones.



Extra living space a plus in wood-floored basement with second working fireplace and separate laundry area, plenty storage, and half bath. Don't miss the bonus room on the top floor with generous living space, walk-in cedar closet, new carpeting and shuttered cabinet storages! Roof-covered one car garage with even more storage above and private driveway for additional parking.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and a flat fee of $100 flat fee per month for water. A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5285227)