748 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032 Congress Heights
Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful and Spacious CondoSecured EntranceNear Anacostia StationNear Major Bus RouteMicrowaveDishwasherNew Wall-To-Wall CarpetNew Air Conditioner & HeatingAcces Code Entry SytemNew Fire Detection SystemSection 8 is Accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 748 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have any available units?
748 BRANDYWINE STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 748 BRANDYWINE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
748 BRANDYWINE STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.