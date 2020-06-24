738 11TH STREET NE

738 11th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Capitol Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Lovely studio with private patio, washer/dryer located in the middle of H St, minutes from Union Station, Whole Foods, Great restaurants, shops, bars and the Atlas Performing Arts Center Tenants pay electric and water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
