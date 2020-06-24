All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:13 PM

738 11TH STREET NE

738 11th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

738 11th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Lovely studio with private patio, washer/dryer located in the middle of H St, minutes from Union Station, Whole Foods, Great restaurants, shops, bars and the Atlas Performing Arts Center Tenants pay electric and water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 11TH STREET NE have any available units?
738 11TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 11TH STREET NE have?
Some of 738 11TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 11TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
738 11TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 11TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 738 11TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 738 11TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 738 11TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 738 11TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 11TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 11TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 738 11TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 738 11TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 738 11TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 738 11TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 11TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
