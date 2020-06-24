733 18th Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now! This charming 2BD/1.5BA home in Kingman Park features updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, master bedroom with beautiful natural light, washer and dryer in the unit, plenty of storage in the basement and great fenced backyard. Small dogs are welcomed!



Located 3 blocks from H street corridor with all the great cafes, restaurants and shopping it has to offer. Great for the commuters with just 1 block away from multiple bus lines, 1 mile to Stadium Armory metro station and 5 minutes away from US 50 and I-295.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.