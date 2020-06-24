All apartments in Washington
733 18th Street Northeast

733 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

733 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! This charming 2BD/1.5BA home in Kingman Park features updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, master bedroom with beautiful natural light, washer and dryer in the unit, plenty of storage in the basement and great fenced backyard. Small dogs are welcomed!

Located 3 blocks from H street corridor with all the great cafes, restaurants and shopping it has to offer. Great for the commuters with just 1 block away from multiple bus lines, 1 mile to Stadium Armory metro station and 5 minutes away from US 50 and I-295.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 18th Street Northeast have any available units?
733 18th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 18th Street Northeast have?
Some of 733 18th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 18th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
733 18th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 18th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 18th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 733 18th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 733 18th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 733 18th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 18th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 18th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 733 18th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 733 18th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 733 18th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 733 18th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 18th Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

