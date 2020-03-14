All apartments in Washington
732 GRESHAM PLACE NW
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:26 PM

732 GRESHAM PLACE NW

732 Gresham Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

732 Gresham Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW have any available units?
732 GRESHAM PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
732 GRESHAM PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 GRESHAM PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
