730 I Street NW

This is a Large 3 Bedroom with Parking and large Yard in the heart of Columbia Heights. 5 Blocks from the Columbia Heights Station!

1) Fully Furnished

2) Free Wifi

3) All utilities included

4) Keyless Entry on Front and Back Door



1) Parking Spot in Rear for $190/month

2) Additional Storage for $50/month



Same Block as Odd Provisions, El Chucho, Redrocks, Room 11, Wonderland Ball Room! One Block from the Coupe, maple and Meridian Pint!

Just three blocks from Giant, Target, Best Buy, Old Navy as well as Cava, Chipotle, CVS and many more!