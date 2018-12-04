All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:24 PM

730 BRANDYWINE STREET SE

730 Brandywine Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

730 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
FULLY RENOVATED and ALL NEW APPLIANCES. Beautiful and Spacious CondoSecured Entrance Near Anacostia StationNear Major Bus Route Microwave Dishwasher New Wall-To-Wall CarpetNew Air Conditioner & Heating Access Code Entry System New Fire Detection System Section 8 is Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

