Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

729 12th Street Southeast - 1, Lower

729 12th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

729 12th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bright and Sunny studio available immediately. All utilities included in rent. New carpet, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Convenient to both Eastern Market and Potomac Ave SE! Housing Choice Vouchers Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

