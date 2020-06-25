Bright and Sunny studio available immediately. All utilities included in rent. New carpet, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Convenient to both Eastern Market and Potomac Ave SE! Housing Choice Vouchers Welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 729 12th Street Southeast - 1, Lower have?
Some of 729 12th Street Southeast - 1, Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 12th Street Southeast - 1, Lower pet-friendly?