727 EUCLID STREET NW
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

727 EUCLID STREET NW

727 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

727 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
furnished
Brand new 1BR / 1BA in recently completed, luxurious development. Furnished or unfurnished options available with all utilities and weekly cleaning service INCLUDED! Finishes & features include hardwood floors throughout, Bosch stainless steel appliances w/ gas cooking, quartz counters, spa-inspired bathroom with marble & Waterworks fixtures. Custom closets. Washer/Dryer in unit. A+ location near Howard University, Shaw, Petworth, Columbia Heights and Parkview. Blocks to multiple Metros, parks, grocery stores, shopping, dining & nightlife. Easy street parking. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

