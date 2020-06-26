727 EUCLID STREET NW

Amenities

Brand new 1BR / 1BA in recently completed, luxurious development. Furnished or unfurnished options available with all utilities and weekly cleaning service INCLUDED! Finishes & features include hardwood floors throughout, Bosch stainless steel appliances w/ gas cooking, quartz counters, spa-inspired bathroom with marble & Waterworks fixtures. Custom closets. Washer/Dryer in unit. A+ location near Howard University, Shaw, Petworth, Columbia Heights and Parkview. Blocks to multiple Metros, parks, grocery stores, shopping, dining & nightlife. Easy street parking. Ready for immediate move in!