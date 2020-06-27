All apartments in Washington
721 Quincy St Nw
721 Quincy St Nw

721 Quincy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

721 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Take a VIRTUAL TOUR: https://realtours.io/3d/721quincyst_nw_2010079313/fullscreen/

One Month Free Rent!!

Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Townhouse Unit w/ 3Br 3.5Ba and 2 Kitchens in Petworth that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, rear deck and outdoor space. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and Ring door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. One block to the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro Station. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Quincy St Nw have any available units?
721 Quincy St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Quincy St Nw have?
Some of 721 Quincy St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Quincy St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
721 Quincy St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Quincy St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Quincy St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 721 Quincy St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 721 Quincy St Nw offers parking.
Does 721 Quincy St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Quincy St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Quincy St Nw have a pool?
No, 721 Quincy St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 721 Quincy St Nw have accessible units?
No, 721 Quincy St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Quincy St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Quincy St Nw has units with dishwashers.
