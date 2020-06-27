721 Quincy St Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Take a VIRTUAL TOUR: https://realtours.io/3d/721quincyst_nw_2010079313/fullscreen/



One Month Free Rent!!



Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Townhouse Unit w/ 3Br 3.5Ba and 2 Kitchens in Petworth that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, rear deck and outdoor space. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and Ring door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. One block to the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro Station. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596