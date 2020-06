Amenities

pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Brookland! The property features a light and airy three season room, lots of natural light, and historic details throughout. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis, water is included in the rent, and parking is available for rent. Just steps to Brookland Metro and Monroe Market shops and restaurants!