717 Hamlin Street Northeast

Gorgeous, unfurnished one bedroom unit with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, and a private backyard. Fancy stone countertops in kitchen with built-in custom china cabinet. Matching Stainless Steel fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Gas stove for your culinary delights. Located near the Brookland--CUA Metro station, (1700 block of Hamlin St. NE) this one bedroom with working den (or second bedroom) located just up the block from Monroe Street Market with vibrant shops, retail, and restaurants. Large, multiple closets to hang your wardrobe. Just steps from the Metropolitan bike trail, which runs directly to Union Station/U.S. Capitol and is less than two miles away. Elegant bathroom with excellent water pressure. One parking space included, and on-street parking is available as well. One Small Pet under 25lbs permitted. Washer and Dryer within the complex. Rent is $1,700.00 per month. Security Deposit is $1,700.00. Resident must pay for gas and electricity, separate from the rent. Lease is for one year. Prospective viewers must visit the unit in person to obtain an application. *Furniture in the photos is not included. For more information or to schedule a viewing please email or call 202 547-7895.Agent: Ian WashburnHome Realty. Inc.1111 10th St. SE Washington, DC 20003Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700.00 Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,700.00 Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.