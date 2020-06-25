All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:06 PM

717 Hamlin Street Northeast

717 Hamlin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

717 Hamlin Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, unfurnished one bedroom unit with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, and a private backyard. Fancy stone countertops in kitchen with built-in custom china cabinet. Matching Stainless Steel fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Gas stove for your culinary delights. Located near the Brookland--CUA Metro station, (1700 block of Hamlin St. NE) this one bedroom with working den (or second bedroom) located just up the block from Monroe Street Market with vibrant shops, retail, and restaurants. Large, multiple closets to hang your wardrobe. Just steps from the Metropolitan bike trail, which runs directly to Union Station/U.S. Capitol and is less than two miles away. Elegant bathroom with excellent water pressure. One parking space included, and on-street parking is available as well. One Small Pet under 25lbs permitted. Washer and Dryer within the complex. Rent is $1,700.00 per month. Security Deposit is $1,700.00. Resident must pay for gas and electricity, separate from the rent. Lease is for one year. Prospective viewers must visit the unit in person to obtain an application. *Furniture in the photos is not included. For more information or to schedule a viewing please email or call 202 547-7895.Agent: Ian WashburnHome Realty. Inc.1111 10th St. SE Washington, DC 20003Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700.00 Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,700.00 Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Hamlin Street Northeast have any available units?
717 Hamlin Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Hamlin Street Northeast have?
Some of 717 Hamlin Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Hamlin Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
717 Hamlin Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Hamlin Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Hamlin Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 717 Hamlin Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 717 Hamlin Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 717 Hamlin Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Hamlin Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Hamlin Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 717 Hamlin Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 717 Hamlin Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 717 Hamlin Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Hamlin Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Hamlin Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
