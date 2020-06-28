Rent Calculator
716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM
716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE
716 Parkside Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
716 Parkside Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom unit with balcony and lots of light. Walk to metro
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have any available units?
716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 PARKSIDE PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
