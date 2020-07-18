Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage internet access

715 HAMLIN ST NE #2 - Step into this bright and spacious two bed/one bath first floor apartment in the vibrant neighborhood of Brookland. Hardwood floors are in the living room and bedrooms. Galley kitchen includes granite countertops, tile floor, stainless steel appliances, disposal, and dishwasher. Use the separate bonus area as a dining room or home office with built-in floor to ceiling cabinet. Private back entrance leads into a large backyard for planting your own vegetable garden or enjoying a summer evening. Bike storage, ample common storage, and communal laundry are located in the basement. Plenty of off-street parking (no permit required) and a resident-only parking area bordering the backyard. The Brookland CUA metro, Rhode Island metro, and the G8 bus line are a short walk away. Barnes and Nobles, Starbucks, Potbelly, Catholic University, the Brookland Arts Walk, and the new Edgewood Recreation Center, free to residents, are walking distance. Nearby to Yes and Giant grocery stores, bike and car share stations, and a short commute to downtown. Branch Bike Trail is only a few steps away on 8th St. for running and cycling. Pets under 30 pounds are welcome, pending approval. Tenant pays electric, gas, and cable/internet. Rent includes water, trash and sewer. Accepts two pets up to 60 lbs each AVAILABLE 7.6



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Hannah V for details on viewing & applying for this home.*HannahV@chamberstheory.com or call (202) 718-6630



(RLNE5906888)