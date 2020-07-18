All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 715 Hamlin St NE #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
715 Hamlin St NE #2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

715 Hamlin St NE #2

715 Hamlin Street Northeast · (202) 718-6630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

715 Hamlin Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Hamlin St NE #2 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
internet access
715 HAMLIN ST NE #2 - Step into this bright and spacious two bed/one bath first floor apartment in the vibrant neighborhood of Brookland. Hardwood floors are in the living room and bedrooms. Galley kitchen includes granite countertops, tile floor, stainless steel appliances, disposal, and dishwasher. Use the separate bonus area as a dining room or home office with built-in floor to ceiling cabinet. Private back entrance leads into a large backyard for planting your own vegetable garden or enjoying a summer evening. Bike storage, ample common storage, and communal laundry are located in the basement. Plenty of off-street parking (no permit required) and a resident-only parking area bordering the backyard. The Brookland CUA metro, Rhode Island metro, and the G8 bus line are a short walk away. Barnes and Nobles, Starbucks, Potbelly, Catholic University, the Brookland Arts Walk, and the new Edgewood Recreation Center, free to residents, are walking distance. Nearby to Yes and Giant grocery stores, bike and car share stations, and a short commute to downtown. Branch Bike Trail is only a few steps away on 8th St. for running and cycling. Pets under 30 pounds are welcome, pending approval. Tenant pays electric, gas, and cable/internet. Rent includes water, trash and sewer. Accepts two pets up to 60 lbs each AVAILABLE 7.6

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Hannah V for details on viewing & applying for this home.*HannahV@chamberstheory.com or call (202) 718-6630

(RLNE5906888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Hamlin St NE #2 have any available units?
715 Hamlin St NE #2 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Hamlin St NE #2 have?
Some of 715 Hamlin St NE #2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Hamlin St NE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
715 Hamlin St NE #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Hamlin St NE #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Hamlin St NE #2 is pet friendly.
Does 715 Hamlin St NE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 715 Hamlin St NE #2 offers parking.
Does 715 Hamlin St NE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Hamlin St NE #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Hamlin St NE #2 have a pool?
No, 715 Hamlin St NE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 715 Hamlin St NE #2 have accessible units?
No, 715 Hamlin St NE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Hamlin St NE #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Hamlin St NE #2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 715 Hamlin St NE #2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
2715 M Street NW
2715 M Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity