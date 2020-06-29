Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
715 EUCLID ST NW
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:39 AM
715 EUCLID ST NW
715 Euclid Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
715 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 1BR//1Ba unit in the heart of DC !! 2 Blocks away from Metro ,Shops , Down town ,U Street**Howard university ****Gorgeous Unit come and see!!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 715 EUCLID ST NW have any available units?
715 EUCLID ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 715 EUCLID ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
715 EUCLID ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 EUCLID ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 715 EUCLID ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 715 EUCLID ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 715 EUCLID ST NW offers parking.
Does 715 EUCLID ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 EUCLID ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 EUCLID ST NW have a pool?
No, 715 EUCLID ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 715 EUCLID ST NW have accessible units?
No, 715 EUCLID ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 715 EUCLID ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 EUCLID ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 EUCLID ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 EUCLID ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
