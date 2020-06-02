All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 712 QUINCY STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
712 QUINCY STREET NW
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

712 QUINCY STREET NW

712 Quincy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

712 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 QUINCY STREET NW have any available units?
712 QUINCY STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 712 QUINCY STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
712 QUINCY STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 QUINCY STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 712 QUINCY STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 712 QUINCY STREET NW offer parking?
No, 712 QUINCY STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 712 QUINCY STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 QUINCY STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 QUINCY STREET NW have a pool?
No, 712 QUINCY STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 712 QUINCY STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 712 QUINCY STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 712 QUINCY STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 QUINCY STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 QUINCY STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 QUINCY STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University