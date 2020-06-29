All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 711 NW S STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
711 NW S STREET NW
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:28 AM

711 NW S STREET NW

711 S St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

711 S St NW, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location! Newly renovated English basement with great home feel, perfect for anyone wishing to live in the city. Steps away from Shaw Metro Stop and just a short walk to restaurants, shopping and Bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 NW S STREET NW have any available units?
711 NW S STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 711 NW S STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
711 NW S STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 NW S STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 711 NW S STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 711 NW S STREET NW offer parking?
No, 711 NW S STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 711 NW S STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 NW S STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 NW S STREET NW have a pool?
No, 711 NW S STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 711 NW S STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 711 NW S STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 711 NW S STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 NW S STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 NW S STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 NW S STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University