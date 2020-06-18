Rent Calculator
7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW
7101 Georgia Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
7101 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
One bedroom one bath new construction bright and roomy one bedroom walking distance to public transportations shopping. Be the first to move inn.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
