Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

708 QUINCY STREET NW

708 Quincy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

708 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 QUINCY STREET NW have any available units?
708 QUINCY STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 708 QUINCY STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
708 QUINCY STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 QUINCY STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 708 QUINCY STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 708 QUINCY STREET NW offer parking?
No, 708 QUINCY STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 708 QUINCY STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 QUINCY STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 QUINCY STREET NW have a pool?
No, 708 QUINCY STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 708 QUINCY STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 708 QUINCY STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 708 QUINCY STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 QUINCY STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 QUINCY STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 QUINCY STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
